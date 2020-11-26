Who doesn’t love shopping? It’s therapy! But now, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown & restriction that we have to follow, we cannot indulge in shopping sprees the way we – even if it’s Black Friday.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, November 27, is Black Friday 2020, and unfortunately, we won’t be able to hit the malls, boutiques or stores to get the deals of the year, the amazing sales and more. While we sit on our couches and maybe indulge in some online shopping – we are here with movies to help you feel the rush of the day.

Advertisement

So this year, and we have already done many things new, Koimoi suggest you sit down with a tub of popcorn, candies and coke and enjoy these fantastic, iconic movie where the shopping sprees made us jealous.

Pretty Woman (1990)

This 1990 rom-com shows a rich and handsome John (Richard Gere) taking his escort Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) on a shopping spree to get her a wardrobe fit to mingle with the cream of society. This Black Friday, I wish someone does this for me – just hand me over a no-limit credit card to spend on whatever I want.

Blank Check (1994)

After getting into an accident with an escaped convict, 11-year-old Preston Waters (Brian Bonsall) is handed a signed blank check. The pre-teen cashes it for $1,000,000 and blows it on a large house, a limousine service, toys, gadgets, electronics and more. This amount will make anybody’s Black Friday dreams come true.

Clueless (1995)

This film follows Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash), two Beverly Hills princesses who were born to shop. For the duo, a trip to the mall is only an excuse for Cher to add to her colour-coordinated wardrobe.

Last holiday (2006)

This 2006 film follows Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah), who after getting to know she has multiple tumours and will be dying soon – spends money like there’s no tomorrow. The wannabe chef spends her savings (which is a lot) on a dream vacation in the Czech Republic, a designer wardrobe, and gourmet meals. We would love that kind of money to spend on Black Friday but not with just a few days left to live.

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Sofia Coppola’s take on the French queen Marie Antoinette shows that shopping is not something only the modern women crave. The cake-loving queen, who was once a free spirited princess, spent a bomb on clothes, shoes and much more. Let not forget the cakes!

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

This Merlyn Streep-Anne Hathaway comedy-drama is all about fashion. Though we do not actually see them visiting the boutiques for pleasure (it always works for the fashion magazine employees) we still crave their outfits. Who wants to go on a Black Friday shopping spree where you can purchase even a fraction of the clothes shown here?

Enchanted (2007)

This 2007 take on the fairy tale of Cinderella have the fairy godmother replaced with a credit card – and we love it. The princess from the fairy world and a young girl head on a shopping spree we want to embark on with our mom or other female companions the next Black Friday on which we can.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

The title says it all. Too much shopping can become a problem, and Isla Fisher’s Rebecca Bloomwood is one who acknowledges the addiction. As much as we feel bad for her, especially towards the end of the film, we cannot help but wish we were in her place shopping and hoping it was Black Friday – for more offers and deals obviously!

Bride Wars (2009)

When you and your childhood best friend decide the venue of your wedding as kids only for it to clash at the same place, what do you do? Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway perfectly show how expensive wars can be as they try to outdo the other in order to make their specific wedding the biggest and grandest.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

This movie doesn’t have one person who spend too much on shopping but the entire family as well as the extended one. From a bachelorette party at a private spa to the bachelors on a barge at sea, they know how to spend. Not only that, their average bill shopping excess a million bucks.

Which movies are you planning to watch this Black Friday? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ben Affleck On Smoking Marijuana At 15: “Had A Dissociative Panic Attack”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube