Harry Potter films are wonderful, magical and full of love and entertainment. The movies are booked on JK Rowling’s books. It will almost be a decade since the last movie released. But for fans, the memories and attachment with Hogwarts & its characters grow day-by-day. The movie gave us three amazing actors – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

If you aren’t aware, director Chris Columbus helmed the first three movies. They are – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Prisoner Azkaban. Director David Yates directed the last 4 movies which are also loved a lot.

Now, Chris Columbus got candid about working with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint when they were kids. His revelations will make you go and watch the Potter movies for sure. In an interaction with Collider, The Christmas Chronicles 2 director said, “So, I started to feel a little relief, and then when the first movie opened well I had so much more fun on Chamber of Secrets. It was like night and day, because then I could really let loose a little bit and bring a little bit more of my particular style to the movie.”

Chris Columbus revealed what would the trio do during the shoot of the first movie after saying their lines. He revealed, “That was a very specific choice, the style of the first Potter movie, but part of it we were boxed into because as I said we had three cameras on the kids at a time. They were brand new, they had never been on movie sets, so they would say a line and they would look into the camera and smile. The first week they were just so delighted that they were in Harry Potter, it meant the world to them, so they would just be smiling like they were in a trance. So that was something we had to overcome as well.”

The Home Alone director also revealed that he wants to go and shoot the final two movies. However, David Yates said he wanted to stay to finish the series. Chris stated, “It was a great thing to do because I particularly love the very last movie. I think that is just a brilliant film, the second part of Deathly Hallows.”

Well, we are glad that we have Harry Potter movies made by two different directors that we all going to cherish forever.

