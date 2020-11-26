For a long time now, the mystery around the new Gellert Grindelwald kept us thinking. It was Johnny Depp who brought the role fame but was ousted by Warner Bros. The actor had already shot for a day for Fantastic Beasts 3 when the verdict of libel suit was out and he was ousted. Now, Mads Mikkelsen will officially be seen stepping into his shoes.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right. It was just very recently when Mads reacted to the reports of him being approached to play the titular role. However, he claimed it to be just a ‘rumour.’ But it seems he was keeping all the good news to himself until it was finally confirmed on Wednesday.

Advertisement

As per a report by Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros confirms replacing Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelsen as the new Gellert Grindelwald. Previously, Colin Farrell was also rumoured to be a possible replacement. Given the fact that he is already shooting as The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the possibility was ruled out.

Another factor was the fact that the production of Fantastic Beasts 3 had already begun. J.K Rowling, Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and the team had already gone on the floors. Warner Bros couldn’t wait for too long and it was necessary to make a quick decision. Hence, Mads Mikkelsen, it is!

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp was asked to resign by the studio after the verdict in the libel suit was announced. The actor sued The Sun over an article that referred to him as a ‘wife-beater.’ The court, however, pronounced that there was enough substantial proof to state it was true.

Johnny himself took to Instagram and announced his departure from Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor wrote, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

It is said that Johnny Depp will be taking home at least $10 million despite shooting for a single day for Fantastic Beasts 3.

Must Read: Uncle Frank Movie Review: Alan Ball’s Functional Take On A Dysfunctional Family!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube