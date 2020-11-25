Tom Cruise and the team of Mission Impossible 7 has kept us anticipating the film more with still from the sets making its way to social media almost every single day. After seeing some action scenes in previous pictures, we now have come across images of Tom almost flipping a car.

As per this recent images, while filming in Rome, Italy on Wednesday, Tom almost flipped a yellow Fiat 500 car while shooting a chase scene across the city centre. Scroll down to have a look at some images from the sets below.

While driving the car around the city centre, the small yellow vehicle that had Tom Cruise behind the wheel hit a cobblestone brick and nearly flipped over. Hayley Atwell joined the actor during filming this scene of Mission Impossible 7. Check out the pics below:

In the pictures, Tom Cruise is seen wearing a black jacket and grey trousers. Under the black coat, The Mummy actor wore a grey waistcoat along with a white shirt and a striped tie. He completed his look with ankle-high black shiny shoes. The actor was also seen wearing a black face mask when he stepped out of the car. The actor waved to the crowd present on sets of Mission Impossible 7 between takes.

Earlier this month, Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson were snapped in Venice rehearsing an action scene of Mission Impossible 7. The said pictures featured The Knight And Day carrying a large black bag over one shoulder and passing orders over a walkie. He was flanked by Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, who were also seen carrying equally heavy bags.

A day before this, pictures of Hayley Atwell engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Esai Morales over a bridge in the canal city also went viral on social media.

Mission Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson. It also features Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

