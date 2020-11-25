Netflix’s Stranger Things 4 is getting interesting by the day. Recently we brought you the news that Game Of Thrones alum, Tom Wlaschiha and a bunch more of others had joined the cast. The recent information in is that another well-known actor has joined the cast. Read on to know who the newest addition is.

As per reports, actor Robert Englund, who is known for playing serial killer Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street film is also on board. Scroll down to know more details about the character.

As reported by Variety, Robert Englund will appear in a recurring role in Stranger Things 4. The new members joining the cast of the Netflix original include Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn as series regulars.

Here are some character details about the new cast members of Stranger Things 4, Robert Englund will essay the role of Victor Creel. He plays a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Eduardo Franco, who will essay the role of Argyle, is a fun-loving person who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza. Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson is an audacious ‘80s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club. Jamie Campbell Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital.

Talking further about the new members in Stranger Things 4, Nikola Djuricko plays Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves terrible jokes and cold hard cash. Sherman Augustus features as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins. Mason Dye as Jason Carver is a handsome and rich sports star who dates the most popular girl in school. Tom Wlaschiha will be seen as Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

The production of the Netflix series came to a halt back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recently, the team have returned to filming in Georgia in September. Matt and Ross Duffer create it.

Stranger Things 4 is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. Matt and Ross Duffer also serve as the writers, directors and executive producers of the show. Season four is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2021.

