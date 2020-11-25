The Grammy Nominations 2020 has grabbed many eyeballs ever since the nominations were announced. Few names are coming ahead who are not too happy with the nominations. Major R&b artists as The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Summer Walker and Kehlani were shut out of the Grammy nominations completely. Even though Justin Bieber was nominated, but he does not seem to be too happy with it.

Advertisement

Even though Justin had 4 nominations in his name, including Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Yummy”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Intentions,” featuring Quavo), Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (for his feature on Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours”), he is upset with Grammys. Continue reading further to know why?

Advertisement

Justin Bieber is not very happy with the pop music classification, by the Grammys. He took to his Instagram handle to express his disappointment. “I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.”

While there were indeed plenty of unexplainable choices in this year’s crop of nominations, it’s safe to say that Justin Bieber’s designation as a pop artist was not all that surprising.

Nevertheless, Bieber writes, “I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird.” He goes on to explain that the musical choices he made on Changes, and specifically the “hip hop drums,” set it apart as an R&B album. Bieber added in his caption, “Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em.” Well, okay! Check out his post below:

Grammy nominations are selected by experts in their respective genres, primarily comprising artists, producers, songwriters and executives, and Pop is a field that is often a point of contention or confusion. Such a conflict may be a contributing reason as to why The Weeknd was shut out of genre categories this year, as the Pop committee may have considered him R&B and vice-versa. In that context, it is difficult to imagine the R&B committee considering Justin Bieber’s lite take on R&B music to be suitable for the category.

Must Read: Tom Holland Looks Intense In The First Look Of Russo Brothers’ Cherry!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube