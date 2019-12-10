R&B Singer Ashanti Undergoes Surgery To Fix Her Excruciating Heel

R&B star Ashanti is recovering after foot surgery.

The “Always on Time” singer went under the knife a month ago to fix an issue she has been struggling with for a decade, and she’s still hobbling around in a boot on her left foot, reports aceshiwbiz.com.

“I was in excruciating pain in these heels and so I had to finally get it done,” Ashanti told Access Daily, while promoting her new holiday movie, “A Christmas Winter Song”.

She added: “It’s been killing me for about 10 years.”

Ashanti wanted to have the surgery done before she hit the stage with Omarion and Bow Wow for the “Millennium Tour”, which begins in February (2020).

Talking about Millennium Tour, it was singer Omarion who confirmed through his Instagram post last week that the R&B Queen will be the special guest on his upcoming Millenium Tour.

He Wrote, “So excited to announce that *Ashanti * will be joining The Millennium Tour lineup! 😍

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!