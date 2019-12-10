Indian 2 Director S.Shankar’s Next To Have Thalapathy Vijay In Lead?

Kollywood filmmaker S.Shankar is currently all busy helming action thriller Indian 2 which has Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan in the lead. Post wrapping up the Gwalior schedule, Shankar and team Indian 2 will head to Taiwan to shoot some important portions of the film there.

The latest news related to Shankar is that post wrapping up the shoot of Indian 2, the ace filmmaker will kickstart his next which might have Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay in lead.

Very recently, at an event, Shankar was asked whether Vijay will feature in his next or not. The Robot maker stated that the talks are on and the announcement will be made when the proper time comes.

If everything falls in place it will be for the second time where the director-actor duo will be collaborating for a film.

The duo has earlier worked together for 2012 release Nanban, which was a Tamil remake of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s 2009 release 3 Idiots.

Vijay is currently all busy these days with the shoot of his next which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 64. Post wrapping up its schedule in Delhi, Thalapathy 64 team will soon be heading to Karnataka to shoot some important scenes at Shivamogga prison there.

The action thriller also stars Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. As he will be seen playing the lead antagonist. Thalapathy 64 is being helmed by Kaithi maker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Thalapathy 64 will hit big screens in summer 2020.

