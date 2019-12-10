Bhumi Pednekar – Revamping The Term ‘Heroine’, Changing It To ‘Actress’

When Bhumi Pednekar made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, we knew Bollywood has just been burdened with a whole lot of talent. She didn’t come to Bollywood just because she wanted to act, she came in with a purpose. A much broader purpose of tackling fat-shaming and speaking about it creating a sense of awareness.

Her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha opened with just a little over 1 crore on its 1st day and went on to collect 30 crores in its lifetime. She started her career with a hit film that also a meaningful one. A break of 2 years gave her the 2nd movie in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and she already entered the 100 crore club.

She has made sure to choose scripts which has something for her a little bit for everyone. Within 15 days of her movie with Akshay, she surprised yet again with her debut-partner Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan. Another brilliant concept, another hit for Bhumi Pednekar.

Foraying into the web-space as a maid, Bhumi did a Netflix film Lust Stories & yet again made us believe that she can do anything with utmost conviction. The best was yet to come. Ironically, the movie that didn’t work at the box office will remain her best performance to date. Sonchiriya saw her as Indumati and along with a close-to-perfect accent, authentic looks, Bhumi shed every reservation to achieve this character.

2019 has been Bhumi’s year with movies like Saand Ki Aankh, Bala & Pati Patni Aur Woh amassing critical acclaim as well as box office returns. Slowly and gradually Bhumi has been redefining the term ‘actress’. It’s been years many people term the leading ladies as a heroine, but we finally have an ‘actress’ among the crowd. We love you Bhumi & wish you all the success ahead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!