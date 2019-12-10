Taapsee Pannu To Step In Samantha Akkineni’s Shoes In The Hindi Remake Of U Turn?

Buzz is that following the trend of remakes, the next South film to get its Hindi version is the thriller U Turn. What’s interesting is that the film might have Badla actress Taapsee Pannu leading it and the grapevine also has that the makers have ‘specially approached’ her for the same.

The bilingual film U Turn is a suspense thriller that starred Samantha Akkineni as an inexperienced journalist who is on an investigation of mysterious road accidents. The film was a huge success with the critics and at the Box Office. The money churner is now on the verge of making its way to Bollywood.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee might step into Samantha’s shoes for playing a journalist. The report also suggests that the makers were first keen on casting Samantha for the Hindi version also but the actress is not ready to do it as of yet.

A source close to the development said, “For some strange reasons, Samantha is not keen to extend her popularity down South into the Hindi belt. They want her to do her role from U Turn. But, she is reluctant. Maybe she wants to start a family.”

Talking about Taapsee, the actress has a kitty full of films. Last seen in Saand Ki Aankh, the actress now has Rashmi Rocket, Thappad, Tadka, and a few speculated projects to her credit.

