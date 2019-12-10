Chandra Nandini Fame Shweta Basu Prasad Ends Marriage With Rohit Mittal Post 5 Year Of Togetherness

Chandra Nandini actress Shweta Basu Prasad came up with a shocking news last night when she announced her separation from husband Rohit Mittal, post 1 year of marriage. For the unversed, the duo were dating for 4 years before they got married but clearly, things fell apart.

Shweta Basu Prasad herself made the announcement through her Instagram post which included a detailed note. Opposing to all the negativity and fake rumours, she clarified how the decision has been mutual and there is no bad blood. Shweta wrote, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished.”

She further concluded their relation and the time with Rohit as, “Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.”

Check out her post below:



Shweta Basu Prasad & Rohit Mittal got hitched last year in December. The duo has reportedly dated for 4 years before they finally took the big leap. They are said to have met for the first time on work sets, and struck the right chords ever since. The actress who has also been a part of movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania is also said to have found her cupid in Anurag Basu, who helped her in her relationship with Rohit.

