The Tamil action-drama film Vanangaan was released on January 10, 2025, with a lot of expectations. However, the film has been witnessing a dismal run at the box office. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its fourth day.

Vanangaan Box Office Collection Day 4

On its fourth day, the day-wise collection of the film witnessed a dip of almost 44%. The Arun Vijay starrer earned 55 lakhs, whereas it had amassed 99 lakhs on its 3rd day. The film had opened at 90 lakhs. The below-1 crore opening was not very satisfying. However, the film saw a growth of 37% on its second day wherein it earned 1.15 crore. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 3.59 crore.

The Arun Vijay starrer is now eyeing to cross 4 crores. However, Vanangaan still remains at the lower levels and needs an upward graph in the collection to witness a boost. The film has also been facing a tough competition from the recent South releases like Marco, Identity, Rekhachithram, Game Changer, and Daaku Maharaaj. It also needs an adequate word of mouth which will further aid to boost the collection. It will be interesting to see whether the Sankranti holiday will help grow the collections of the film.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Vanangaan has been directed by Bala. Apart from Arun Vijay, it also stars Ridha, Roshni Prakash, P Samuthirakani and Mysskin in the lead roles. The music has been composed by CV Prakash Kumar and Sam CS. The film was originally supposed to star Suriya who withdrew from the project due to storyline changes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

