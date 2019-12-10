Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Healthy & Happy’ Pic After 28 Days Of Hospital Brings In Relief To The Fans

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health updates are something fans have been religiously following for the past month. Mangeshkar who was diagnosed with pneumonia and now she has finally discharged. The singer has herself announced the same and a picture of her heading home has also gone viral on the internet.

The news of Lata Mangeshkar being discharged from the hospital after almost a month went viral in no time and fans were rejoicing. Confirming the news is the legendary singer herself, who took to Facebook to announce the same.

She wrote, “Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in the hospital and go home when completely healthy.”

She further added, “Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you. My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious. Thank you, again!.”

Also, a picture from the Breach Candy hospital went viral. In the picture, Mangeshkar can be seen witting while a group of nurses are posing with her.

For the unversed, the singer was rushed to the Breach Candy hospital last month when she complained of having pain in her chest and problem in breathing. She was later diagnosed with pneumonia. We wish the Nightingale of India a speedy recovery.

