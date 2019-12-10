Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey’s Struggle For Justice Moves Your Soul Right Away!

After much anticipation, finally, the day is here and we get to fitness our favourite fresh pair Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey on screens. The Chhapaak trailer is out, and to start with, it’s the ugly truth that’s leaving us shattered.

The trailer showcases Deepika in the role of Malti

The makers made the big news around the trailer being unveiled on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, yesterday. With the help of a metaphorical video that showcased a spillage of water in black and white, the makers announced the trailer release and it was enough of a hint to what we could be expecting.

The trailer showcases Deepika Padukone as Malti, the acid attack survivor who’s been under the society’s radar ever since she went through the unfortunate incident. From being questioned about staying in touch with multiple guys before the incident to the consequences she faced post it, there’s a lot happening in the trailer. But most of all, the highlight is the fact that this tale is not about grief, but about all that, she’s worth celebrating.

youtube.com/watch?v=kXVf-KLyybk

Chhapaak is based on a true story, inspired by the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika plays Laxmi while Vikrant Massey essays her boyfriend. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

In March, the Padmaavat star unveiled the first look of Chhapaak in which she was seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face.

Vikrant Massey, who will soon be seen in the Meghna Gulzar-directed “Chhapaak”, only has glowing praise for Deepika Padukone, his co-star in the film.

“It was great working with her. I have always said this that she is one of the finest co-actors I have worked within my career,” said Vikrant, while interacting with the media in Mumbai.

Chhapaak is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!