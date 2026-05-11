A new week is here, which means a fresh slate of movies and shows is on the way. As always, we are here to cover the latest OTT releases with this listicle. Some of the major highlights this week include another entry into the MCU with The Punisher: One Last Kill and the return of angels and demons in Good Omens: The Finale, and much more.

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The Punisher: One Last Kill – May 12

Enjoyable as a standalone while still being connected to Daredevil: Born Again and the larger MCU, including the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle has left. The Punisher is behind and is trying to live a normal life, but he is inevitably pulled back into the world he once walked away from.

Dutton Ranch – May 15

Set within the Yellowstone universe, Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, and Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser, have left Montana behind and moved to Texas, where they are raising Carter, played by Finn Little. Now managing a 7,000-acre ranch in Texas, they soon realize that trouble and hostility are never far away, especially with Beulah Jackson, played by Annette Bening, emerging as a major adversary.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 (Hindi) – May 15

Inspector Avinash Mishra is still fighting, but this time he is up against a crime syndicate led by Sheikh and Devi, who are involved in the illegal arms trade. Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra’s personal life is also falling apart, as his son is accused of a murder case, putting a strain on his marriage.

Prime Video

Good Omens: The Finale – May 13

This is not a full season but a single 90-minute installment, with the two main leads returning to reprise their roles. Michael Sheen returns as Aziraphale, while David Tennant’s Crowley has lost his edge. Following Aziraphale’s ascent as the Supreme Archangel, he is now tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, forcing Aziraphale and Crowley to once again join forces to save the world.

Off Campus – May 13

This 8-episode college romance, Off Campus, is set at Briar University, where Garrett Graham is a star ice hockey player, and Hannah Wells is a music major. Hannah agrees to tutor Garrett, while in return, he pretends to be in a fake relationship with her to make her crush jealous.

Exam (Tamil) – May 15

Dushara Vijayan plays the role of a mysterious young woman who stands against corruption within the Public Service Examination system, exposing a network that destroys the dreams of underprivileged children hoping to secure a government job.

It’s Not Like That – May 15

This family drama follows two single parents. Malcolm, played by Scott Foley, is a widowed pastor still grieving while raising three children. On the other hand, Erinn Hayes plays Lori, Malcolm’s late wife’s best friend and a recently divorced mother of two. As they help each other cope with their respective struggles, their relationship begins to move in a different direction, one that could lead to serious consequences.

Netflix

Kartavya (Hindi) – May 15

Saif Ali Khan plays Pawan, a cop assigned to protect a journalist, but after failing in his mission and witnessing her murder, he is drawn into an investigation that pits him against a powerful enemy, all while struggling with issues within his own family.

Nemesis – May 14

This 8 episode crime drama stars Y’lan Noel as Coltrane Wilder, a master thief, and Matthew Law as Isaiah Stiles, an LAPD detective determined to bring Wilder down for his crimes.

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