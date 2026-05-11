The upcoming Season 3 of NCIS: Origins is already creating excitement among fans after new hints from the show’s creators about which iconic characters could appear next. The prequel, set in the 1990s, explores the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the beginning of the agency’s transformation from NIS to NCIS.

Inside The Early NCIS Universe & Gibbs’ Origins Story

The series follows young Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, under the mentorship of Franks, while working alongside Vera and other early agents. It also brings younger versions of well-known characters from the main franchise, including Fornell, Ducky, and Pride. This mix of old and new has become one of the show’s biggest strengths.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ncis (@nciscbs_)

Showrunners Tease More Familiar NCIS Characters In Season 3

In a recent interview with TV Insider, showrunner David J. North said the creative team is always thinking about which familiar faces could return in a younger form. He mentioned interest in exploring a young version of Vance, especially after the emotional storyline involving the character in the present-day NCIS universe.

Co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal also spoke about the challenges of maintaining canon consistency. She explained that timelines in the NCIS universe are complex, making it difficult to accurately place certain character meetings. Still, she said some characters naturally “fit” into the story because the casting captures their essence so well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse)

Crossover Possibilities Between Two Timelines

The idea of another crossover between NCIS: Origins and NCIS is also being discussed. The first crossover was well received, connecting both timelines through shared cases and character moments. North confirmed that while nothing is final for Season 3, the writers are always open to more crossover ideas.

Will Mark Harmon Return As Gibbs Again? Here’s What We Know

Another major topic is the possible return of Mark Harmon as Gibbs. Harmon briefly appeared in the series premiere and a crossover episode, and fans have been hoping to see him again. North said he understands what viewers want and would “love to see him again,” though no official decision has been made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse)

What Fans Can Expect From NCIS: Origins Season 3

The cast and creators agree that balancing storytelling, timeline accuracy, and fan expectations is difficult but rewarding. As Season 3 moves forward, viewers can expect more surprises, deeper character backstories, and possibly even more familiar faces from the NCIS world.

With so many possibilities open, Season 3 of NCIS: Origins is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about chapters yet in the expanding NCIS franchise.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Jack Ryan: Ghost War: Release Date, Cast, Plot, & Everything We Know About John Krasinski’s Spy Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News