One can safely say that Tom Holland is unstoppable. The actor has some great releases coming up. This year, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor impressed everyone with his acting in Netflix Film, The Devil All The Time. It also starred Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, and Sebastian Stan. A few hours ago, The Russo Brothers – Joe & Anthony revealed the first few stills of his new film, Cherry.

After Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Holland has again teamed up with Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. Cherry is a crime drama film which also stars Ciara Bravo in the lead role. In the stills, Tom looks completely different from how we are used to seeing him as peppy Peter Parker.

What’s interesting is the stills are giving us major The Devil All The Time vibes. From Tom Holland’s hairstyle to his dressing sense, everything looks intense and dark. His pairing with Ciara looks stunning too. The stills were shared by the Russo Brothers on their Instagram page.

Cherry will have theatrical as well as a digital release. In theatres, it will be out on February 26, 2021. On Apple TV Plus app, viewers will get to watch the movie from March 12. The film also stars Bill Skarsgard, Kelli Berglund, and Jack Reynor.

The Russo Brothers captioned the stills, “First look… #Cherry is in theaters February 26th and on the #AppleTV app March 12th.”

Check out the stills below:

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is currently shooting for Spider-Man 3. The film also stars Zendaya and Jacob Balaton. This is the third solo film featuring Tom as Peter Parker. The actor also has another scary adventure film ‘Chaos Walking’ coming up. Directed by Doug Liman, the film also stars Daisy Ridley, Nick Jonas, and Mads Mikkelsen.

