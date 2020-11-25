Grammys 2021 nominations have been the talk of the town. Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, BTS, Taylor Swift amongst others are celebrating. On the other hand, The Weeknd has been snubbed with not even a single nomination in any of the categories. The After Hours singer is now opening up about it and expressing his disappointment. Furthermore, he has asked the makers for a justification.

For the unversed, the nominations were announced yesterday. Dua Lipa couldn’t contain her excitement and ended up crying hysterically when she learnt about being nominated for 6 Grammys. On the other hand, Beyonce is the real queen leading the list with 9 nominations. Taylor Swift too earned 6 nominations.

Despite a successful album like After Hours, The Weeknd was snubbed and was not even listed in a single category. As expected, fans are furious as hell. Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend too has now expressed his disappointment in his latest tweet.

The Weeknd wrote, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

The tweet has over 561K likes, 203K retweets and 26.8K comments within 3 hours of the post going live.

Check out the tweet below:

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

Yesterday too, the Starboy singer took to social media and left a cryptic tweet. He thanked his massive fan base for their commitment and all the love they have showered upon him.

“just wanted to thank the fans for committing to this journey with me. i love you guys so much, none of this is possible without ya’ll seriously. XO,” wrote The Weeknd.

just wanted to thank the fans for committing to this journey with me. i love you guys so much, none of this is possible without ya’ll seriously. XO — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 23, 2020

Many of the fans too took to the comment section and expressed their disappointment for the Grammys 2021 nominations.

A fan wrote, “I agree but it’s sad because Nicki has said this for YEARS but she was called a bitter angry black woman but now since you said it everyone wants to wake.”

“Speak on it. There is something extremely shady going on,” wrote another.

“Talk your sht, fan or no fan you gotta admit this man deserves at least one nomination, now bc you spoke out against them, you’ll be banned, this is how that ceremony works always undermining pocs,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “You deserved way better. After Hours one of the best albums of the year, and Blinding lights SOTY and ROTY!”

