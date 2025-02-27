Kanye West’s shocking red carpet stunt at the Grammys may have cost him more than just an award, for it reportedly could sink a $20 million deal for two concerts at Tokyo Dome.

The 47-year-old rapper, known for his unpredictable behavior, turned heads for all the wrong reasons when he orchestrated a jaw-dropping moment with his 30-year-old wife, Bianca Censori. As cameras flashed, she shed her floor-length black fur coat to reveal a sheer minidress with no underwear, a move that instantly sparked controversy.

Kanye West and stripped-down Bianca Censori make jaw-dropping red carpet debut at Grammys 2025 😲 https://t.co/JAbGUrkvpi pic.twitter.com/9l0WIJzem0 — New York Post (@nypost) February 2, 2025

Backlash in Japan: A Cultural Misstep by Kanye West?

While the spectacle may have grabbed global headlines, it didn’t sit well with Japanese investors backing West’s upcoming shows.

Sources say the stunt, seen as an act of coercive control, has deeply unsettled promoters in Japan, where the MeToo movement and women’s rights are gaining momentum.

“The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this,” an entertainment industry source told RadarOnline. “It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows.”

They added, “He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people toward these activities. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan.”

Ye pops out in Tokyo with his wife Bianca Censori. pic.twitter.com/Rc87lIaQMf — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 27, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Marriage Fallout

If the fallout from Japan wasn’t bad enough, the Grammys debacle took another unfortunate turn. The provocative display unfolded in front of a backdrop urging donations for wildfire victims in Los Angeles, adding an extra layer of tastelessness to the stunt.

“This was totally disrespectful to the Grammys,” an insider said. “To pull a stunt at what is essentially a fundraiser and in the context of what has been going on in L.A. is almost inconceivably stupid, crass and wrong. It’s a f***-up on a huge scale.”

Ye & Bianca spotted @ the Tokyo Airport pic.twitter.com/lBGsUfnKqT — yeunrlsd (@yeunrlsd) January 30, 2025

Adding insult to injury, West and Censori didn’t even stay for the ceremony, missing the moment when his track Carnival, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, lost out on Best Rap Song to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Rumors of a secret split between West and Censori have already been swirling, and their Grammy night antics have only fueled speculation about the true nature of their relationship.

Despite the backlash, some believe West got exactly what he wanted and that is attention. His name dominated headlines the next morning, with every media outlet covering the spectacle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

For Kanye, controversy isn’t a setback but a strategy, a calculated move to keep himself in the spotlight. But with Japan potentially pulling the plug on his lucrative concerts, West may be learning the hard way that not all publicity is good publicity.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Moana 2 OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where To Stream This Billion-Dollar Blockbuster Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News