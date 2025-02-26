Kanye West has once again baffled fans with his latest Instagram antics, this time setting his sights on Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

In a bizarre series of posts, he shared a screenshot appearing to show himself sending a banana emoji to Tina via direct message, even though he claimed the message was sent from rapper The Game’s phone. The Yeezy founder soon followed it up with the same emoji in a separate post, cryptically captioned, “Tear that monkey up.”

Kanye West reveals The Game texted Beyoncé’s mom a banana 🍌😳 pic.twitter.com/lc17f6VHNL — RiichStoneMedia (@RiichStoneMedia) February 25, 2025

Kanye West’s Latest Antic: Musical Tribute or More Trolling?

If that wasn’t strange enough, West later posted a clip of The Game recording lyrics over a reworked version of Beyonce’s 2016 hit ‘Formation,’ the same song that had been performed for Tina backstage during her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Declaring himself the producer of the track, he captioned the post: “TINA BY GAME PRODUCED BY ME.” He also shared a video of Tina dancing to the choir’s rendition of Formation, adding yet another cryptic message, “Game finna slide for the guys.”

The iconic Ms. Tina Knowles ✨ pic.twitter.com/4ZWuo6DCKJ — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) February 24, 2025

Fans React with Concern and Confusion

West’s latest social media outburst left many fans stunned. One person wrote, ”Ima be honest Ye, I have no idea what this is leading towards.” Another said, ”Whatever it is…. Let’s not…Why is bro trolling Beyoncé’s mum.”

While some speculated he was simply trolling, others jokingly suggested he was flirting, with one commenting, ”Bro you got a wife.”

Kanye West’s Recent Social Media Controversy

Kanye’s erratic behavior comes after he deactivated his X account earlier this month following a string of appalling racist rants, including disturbing remarks about the Jewish community. His offensive comments cost him thousands of followers and sparked widespread backlash.

One of his post read, “I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT B—–.” He quickly followed it up with, “LETS SEE IF YALL GIVE THAT MONEY BACK,” before adding, “I’M A NAZI.”

Ye, aka Kanye West, once again praises H*tler while disrespecting Virgil Abloh “IM A N*ZI” pic.twitter.com/1fB9lg3cgS — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 7, 2025

Kanye West! From Being Beyonce’s Biggest Fan to Public Enemy

It’s a far cry from the days when West openly admired Beyoncé, even collaborating with her on the 2008 track Ego. Fans still remember his infamous 2009 MTV VMA moment when he stormed the stage during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech.

He told Taylor, ”Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all-time! One of the best videos of all-time.”

15 years ago, Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/tyTeZc7VuF — popculture (@notgwendalupe) September 11, 2024

West, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian and shares four children with her, tied the knot with Bianca Censori in December 2022. Their relationship has remained in the spotlight, most recently at the Grammys, where Bianca made waves by appearing completely nude on the red carpet.

