The nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be announced later today. And while we are eagerly waiting for them, The Recording Academy and CBS have announced the host of the night. They revealed that comedian Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, will emcee the award night.

Read on to know what Trevor has to say about it and why he thinks he is the ‘best person’ for the job.

Trevor Noah said, “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event.”

The Daily Show host said, “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

Harvey Mason jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, said, “With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor Noah is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration. He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time.”

George Cheeks, CBS Entertainment Group president and CEO, added, “Trevor Noah’s comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the Grammys. At the same time, it’s very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS’ marquee events. With Trevor hosting and ‘The Late Late Show’s’ Ben Winston producing, it’s yet another example of our combined company’s power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events.”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, January 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET (Wednesday, February 1, 6:30 a.m. IST). The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com at 3:00 p.m. ET (1:30 a.m.).

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. It is executively produced by Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor. Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David Wild are producers while Patrick Menton is on board as the talent producer with Hamish Hamilton as the director.

