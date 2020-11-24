



Coronavirus pandemic has been affecting us all and celebrities are no exception. Miley Cyrus, who has always managed to grab headlines with her statements and views, has done it yet again. The Midnight Sky singer opened up about how she had a brief relapse in sobriety

Miley gave her fans an inside look at how the coronavirus pandemic has been affecting her. Well, we absolutely understand how difficult it must be for her. Continue reading further to know her entire story.

Miley Cyrus opened up about how she fell off in the recent past during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily. She admitted that although she’s now two weeks sober, she feels it’s important, to be honest about what she’s been through.

“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off,” Miley Cyrus said in the interview. “And [I] felt really a lot of … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f*cking sober.’ I didn’t, and I fell off, and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”

She went on to point out that instead of focusing on the relapse, she’s focusing on moving forward. “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’” she explained. “To me, it was a f—k up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f—king sober.”

After going on to say that “everyone has to do what is best for them” Miley Cyrus detailed her steps in walking away from drugs and alcohol. “I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of … Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time,” she said. “I’m very disciplined. That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f—king do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don’t want to it just is. I’m just very disciplined.”

