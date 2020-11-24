Kristen Stewart is all set to star in a new movie called, Happiest Season. The Twilight actress plays a gay woman in the film alongside Mackenzie Davis. The festive film also stars Dan Levy in a pivotal role. The trailer received a great response from fans all over the world.

As everyone knows, Kristen came out openly as a bisexual quite some time back. The actress is currently dating Dylan Meyer and is often spotted together. In a recent interview, the actress was asked about the debate that gay actors should play gay roles.

Kristen Stewart gave an honest answer to this question. In an interaction with Variety, the Happiest Season actress said, “I think about this all the time. Being somebody who has had so much access to work, I’ve just lived with such a creative abundance. You know, a young white girl who was straight and only really was gay later and is, like, skinny – do you know what I’m saying? I so acknowledge that I’ve just gotten to work.”

“I would never want to tell a story that really should be told by somebody who’s lived that experience … Having said that, it’s a slippery slope conversation because that means I could never play another straight character if I’m going to hold everyone to the letter of this particular law,” added Kristen Stewart.

The Twilight actress said that it’s a grey area. She added, “There are ways for men to tell women’s stories, or ways for women to tell men’s stories. But we need to have our finger on the pulse and actually have to care. You kind of know where you’re allowed. I don’t have a sure-shot answer for that.”

Talking about Happiest Season, it is directed by Clea DuVall. It will release on Hulu app on November 25, 2020.

What do you think of Kristen Stewart’s point of view to gay actors should play gay characters debate? Do let us know your views in the comments section below.

