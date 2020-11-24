A few days ago, it was out that the shooting of Black Panther 2 will begin next year in July. A lot of fans are wondering how will the makers go with the sequel’s story. Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa and the titular role in the first film passed away in August this year. People don’t want Marvel to recast anyone for the character.

Advertisement

Many have been tweeting to the makers to give Shuri the mantle and make her the Queen of Wakanda. Some even want Michael B Jordan to return and become the king. Now, the latest update reveals that two MCU superheroes will fight each other to win the title.

Advertisement

Yes, you read it right! It looks like the makers don’t want to just give away Wakanda to anyone directly. Black Panther 2 might witness a fight for the title between Shuri and M’Baku. Actors Letitia Wright and Winston Duke play the respective characters. As reported by Geekosity, both will have to prove they are worthy.

Well, if it’s true, we wonder who will the makers let win. However, the Black Panther 2 makers have not confirmed anything regarding the same. Along with fans, even they loved Chadwick Boseman a lot. Hence, it is not easy for them also to twist the storyline and bring in someone else to be like T’Challa.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, it was reported that Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta will play the villain in the sequel. The details of his character are not out yet. Talking about the shooting, it will happen in Atlanta and will go on for 6 months. Along with Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, actors Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett will also reprise their respective characters in the sequel.

Who do you want to take forward the Black Panther title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shuri or M’Baku? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Katie Holmes On The Secret: Dare To Dream: “The Characters Are Very Much Alive On Their Own”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube