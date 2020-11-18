Amber Heard with everything going on around her has become the Internet’s least favourite actor. While the buzz says that the controversy is not affecting her casting Warner Bros. Aquaman 2, there is yet another possible good news for the actor amid the testing times. The grapevine now has that Amber might soon get to play a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is eyed by the studio to play Black Cat in a Spider-Man project. Yes, you heard that right, Heard might make her big Marvel debut with a Spidey film and below are all the details you would want to know.

Just to brush up your memory, Black Cat aka Felicia Hardy, is one of the three most important female characters in the Spider-Man universe. While Mary Jane Watson and Aunt May have received their fair share of big-screen time, Hardy has never really made it. Black Cat made her comics debut back in 1979 and has been a friend and foe to the web-slinging hero. There was also a hint of romance between the two.

Now as per a report in We Got This Covered, the studio is eying Amber Heard for the role. It was already been speculated that the actor is in advanced talks with the studio to make her smashing debut in the universe. If it happens to be, Amber will embody Black Cat possibly for Silver & Black, which was touted to be a series. There is no confirmation from the actor or the studio.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Black Cat has been envisioned by the studio. Before Amber Heard, Anne Hathaway was set to play the role in Spider-Man 4, which never happened. Post that Felicity Jones was also speculated to play the part in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which also met an untimely end.

As for Amber Heard, the actor is amid a massive backlash. Netizens are furious about her and have even demanded her exit from Aquaman 2. A petition is being filed, and over 1 million people from across the globe have already signed it. But this has not affected Warner Bros stand, who are continuing with Heard.

