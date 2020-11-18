Five months ago, Matt Reeves’ The Batman feature film was given a straight to series spin-off at HBO max. It turns out it has now hit a roadblock as writer and showrunner Terence Winter has decided to quit the show. While his exit has come in as a shocker for the audience as well as the makers, no concrete reason behind the decision has been revealed as of yet. Below are all the details about one of the biggest news of the day. Read on.

The yet-untitled series was made for walking hand in hand with Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman. As per reports, it was set in the same universe that Reeves is creating for the Pattinson starrer. The work on the show was on in full swing, and the studio was pumped up and sure about their new project.

On that note, Terence Winter’s untimely exit from The Batman series has put the makers in a spot to look for the replacements. While there is no reason yet known, as per the Hollywood Reporter, it is being said that Winter took the leap due to creative differences. Terence’s vision for the series was not in sync with that of Matt Reeves and the other producer involved on the show. As per the portal, both the involved studios including HBO Max and Warner Bros did not comment on the same.

The Batman series is made in order to introduce a new cape crusader universe across platforms. The storyline will follow the anatomy of corruption in the Gotham city. While it remains untitled, the working title of the show is said to be Gotham Central. There is still no update if Robert Pattinson and Jeffery Wright will make an appearance in the show or not but the casting, as they say, is underway.

Talking about the series back in August, The Batman Director Matt Reeves said, “a masked vigilante … starts to unsettle the city.” “The story is actually a battle for his soul.”

With Terence Winter’s exit, now the eyes are on who will succeed the showrunner. For more updates, stick to Koimoi!

