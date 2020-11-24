We know all you Rihanna fans were on top of the world when the rumours came out that she will be starring in the much-awaited sequel of Black Panther. Clearly, the world was absolutely stoked about the possibility of getting her appearance added to an already iconic movie franchise. But it turns out the best news of 2020 actually isn’t news at all.

We know you all wanted it to be true so desperately. But, we hate to break it to you that it ain’t gonna happen. Continue reading further.

On Monday, rumours started swirling that Rihanna might be joining the cast of the highly anticipated Black Panther 2. But, according to E! News, unfortunately, the singer has not been cast in the upcoming film.

The news first spread like wildfire when fans noticed that the musician and businesswoman had been added to the cast list when you Google Black Panther 2. However, it is always said that not everything on the internet is true. So, the news of Rihanna starring in this iconic film too isn’t true. Sorry people!

In fact, there is no evidence to back up these claims. While a Rihanna in Wakanda takeover would have been the boost of joy everyone needed this year, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. The nine-time Grammy winner is best known for her music. But she has taken some time over the years to step in front of the silver screen. Most recently, she starred in the film Ocean’s 8 alongside Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina.

Production for Black Panther 2 is set to begin in July 2021 in Atlanta. The film is tentatively planning 2022 release. With the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman in August, the script for the film essentially had to be completely rewritten and not much is known about the newest film.

Many of the stars from the first movie will be returning, but they are all still grappling with the loss of their colleague and friend. Letitia Wright, who played Chadwick’s character’s sister in the film, shared a letter she penned for brother after his sudden death. Anyway! Now you tell us how do you feel after hearing that Rihanna is not going to be a part of this iconic film?

