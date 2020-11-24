South Korean boy band BTS recently brought comfort to the COVID-19 ravaged year with their performance of “Life Goes On” and Dynamite at the 2020 American Music Awards. The group also won two awards Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group. Now James Corden has an important announcement.

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s host, also known as Papa Mochi, took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the K-pop band will be performing “Life Goes On” on the November 24 episode of the show, promoting their latest album BE. Take a look at the tweet below:

Advertisement

South Korean rapper, Kim Nam-Joon, better known by his stage name RM held a press conference last week and shared that ‘Life Goes On’ is “our way of providing healing and consolation that life continues to go on, it is a simple message but it is also a profound truth.”

Jungkook, another member of the South Korean boy band went behind the camera to direct the music video which features the members in an environment that emphasized ” reality and sincerity and authenticity.” The Life Goes On’ music video was released last week and has amassed over 119 million views as of this writing. On the first day of the release, the video reached over 67 million views.

South Korean boy band BTS’ appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden is not the first time. The band had previously taken part in the show for the “HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” in March. The group also premiered “Black Swan” on the program and teamed up with James Corden for their own “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

Originally, the band was a hip-hop group and over the years their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. The lyrics of their songs often focus on personal and social commentary. It’s also noted that their songs touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.

South Korean boy band BTS has released several albums and performed on several world tours. The group also considered to be the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7.

Must Read: Want A Body Like Game Of Thrones’ Jason Momoa? Eat Plenty Of Pizza & Steak

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube