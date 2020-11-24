After competing in a Boneyard match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36, Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker put the curtain down on his pro-wrestling career. In his docu-series, The Last Ride, the deadman signalled of his retirement but it was this Sunday’s Survivor Series when he officially bid goodbye to WWE.

Yesterday, we saw the WWE arena and fans all across the globe sharing a heartwarming message for their beloved phenom. Even though a spine chilling gimmick, the deadman goes down as one of the most loved and cheered characters in the pro-wrestling history.

Not just the on-screen performances, but even his professionalism is the reason why The Undertaker is one of the most respected figures in the industry. As the phenom served us with over three decades of entertainment, let us take a look at how he controlled his money game.

Starting with net worth, The Undertaker enjoyed lucrative deals throughout his career as he had always been a crowd puller. He also earned through merchandise sales. Thanks to the popularity in pro-wrestling, he also landed in some of the films and television shows. As of now, Mark has an estimated net worth of $20 million, as per Essentially Sports. With so much of earnings, the man is also known for doing his part for the society. Known to just a few, Mark provides economic help to several foundations and charities.

Getting into his annual contract, Mark enjoyed a deal of $2.5 million annually as per the last update. As we all know, Taker used to appear on very limited occasions which is the reason why he earned lower than stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

Meanwhile, the veteran recently greeted his fans through cameo. For the unversed, the cameo is a service allowing fans to get personalised greetings from their favourite superstars. Taker was available to service his fans but just for a limited time. WWE legend joined the 30th anniversary of Survivor Series. The event took place on 22nd November. The interesting part of the cameo was Taker’s fees. Reportedly, he charged a whopping $1000 per cameo.

