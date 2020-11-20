The Undertaker marked a perfect end to his career with a Boneyard match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36. But that doesn’t mean, the WWE veteran wouldn’t be there for his loyal fans. Leaving the kayfabe behind, the phenom is all set to treat his fans but wait, this time you will need to spend some big bucks to see the legend.

Yes, you read that right! The veteran will be greeting his fans through cameo. For the unversed, the cameo is a service allowing fans to get personalised greetings from their favourite superstars. Taker will be available to service his fans but just for a limited time.

WWE legend The Undertaker will be joining the 30th anniversary of Survivor Series. The event is slated to take place on 22nd November. While it’s definitely a good piece of news, fans would need to be very lucky as the deadman will be available for only 30 personalised greetings. The main part of the news is Taker’s fees. The legend will be charging a whopping $1000. So fans, get ready to lend out some heavy cash!

Informing about The Undertaker’s cameo, WWE released an official statement. It reads, “WWE Legend Undertaker has joined Cameo in celebration of his 30th anniversary and Final Farewell at Survivor Series this Sunday, November 22, capping off The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career. Beginning today, Undertaker is available for 30 limited edition personalized video messages which he will fulfill at Survivor Series. Don’t miss out on your chance at a personalized video message from The Deadman, and be sure to tune into Survivor Series this Sunday, streaming live at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT only on WWE Network!”

Get ready to witness the Taker mania for one more time!

It was the last episode of his docu-series, in which The Undertaker sent a message loud and clear. The man himself called it off after putting his body on the line for 33 glorious years. He said that the Wrestlemania 36’s Boneyard Match against AJ Styles is the perfect ending for his career. “If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it,” he said.

