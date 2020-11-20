Kirby Morrow, The Voice Of Dragon Ball Z's Goku, Dies At 47

The year 2020 has been a nightmare for several reasons. While the pandemic of COVID- 19 is still haunting us to hell, we have lost too many gems in several fields. Specifically speaking of the entertainment industry, we saw huge losses leaving a void. Now, the tragic piece of news is coming in regarding Canadian actor, Kirby Morrow.

Best known for his roles of Goku in Dragon Ball Z, Miroku in Inuyasha and Cyclops in X-Men Evolution, Kirby has passed away. He was 47 years old. Kirby had been the voice of several iconic characters and was a renowned name in the world of animated series and television. He gained recognition from the very first work he did which was the voice for Michaleangelo in the live-action series of Ninja Turtles: Next Mutation.

Casey Morrow, the brother of Kirby Morrow, broke the news of the famous voice actor’s death through a Facebook post, reports GateWorld. “Kirby was a blessed and talented individual who brought joy to so many but also thrived off all your love and friendship. He lived for it and it fueled him every day,” Casey wrote. No more details have been revealed till now on Kirby’s death.

In the recent past, Kirby Morrow had been associated with CW’s The Flash, Van Helsing, FX’s Legion, The Good Doctor and others. He recently had lent his voice for Inuyasha’s sequel anime Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

May Kirby’s soul rest in peace!

