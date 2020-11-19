Singer-actress Demi Lovato, who has been making the headline because of her relationship with ex-fiance Max Ehrich, is today in the news for something else. The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer has bid adieu to her beautiful long hair and has opted for an edgy new pixie haircut.

Lovato took to Instagram and shared pictures of her new look – a half-shaved pixie cut – and we are loving it.

Flaunting her dramatic makeover, Demi Lovato captioned her Instagram post writing, “I did a thing…” In the other post shared, the singer tagged all those who helped make the photoshoot wow.

Her new look has been approved by many of her fans, and her post currently has over 1.8 million likes on the photo-sharing website. The songstress also shared a close-up picture of her exposing a blonde pixie cut from behind.

Demi Lovato’s new hair style has gained approval from many of her famous friends on social media as well. Actress Lucy Hale said, “Ohhhhh my God.” Ruby Rose commented, “Yes boo yes.” Actress Kerry Washington’s reaction to the same writing, “Gorge”.

On the personal front, Demi Lovato announced her engagement with Max Ehrich during the lockdown but in September, she called it off. The exact reason for the same was not provided but rumours have it that there were multiple roadblocks.

