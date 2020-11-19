Ricky Martin and hubby Jwan Yosef run a family of six. The couple is parents to 12-year-old twin sons, Valentino and Matteo, 2-year-old daughter Lucia and 1-year-old son Renn. But it seems like Martin is ready for more kids. We didn’t say it but the singer did.

During a recent interview, ahead of the Latin GRAMMY Awards, Ricky spoke about kids and why he sees them having more kids.

During an interaction with ET, Ricky Martin said, “Some people think I’m crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me.” He added, “Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it’s okay — don’t tell him!”

Talking about their kids, Ricky Martin said things at home are ‘getting funky’ as the eldest are all set to enter their teen soon. He said, “Pre-adolescence is here and it’s getting funky. And on top of that, we’re dealing with a lockdown and it’s, ‘Grrr … get out of the way! This is my room, not yours,’ blah blah.” He continued, “You know, it’s all part of it. But these two are really cool kids.”

Continuing speaking of the pre-teens, Ricky said, “They’re doing really good in school considering what we’re dealing with and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that role of the protective older brothers. So it’s very beautiful.”

Ricky Martin said he is proud of his kids and acknowledged that he is lucky to have a family like this. While talking about it, the singer revealed that his daughter is the queen of the household. He said, “It’s not their house either, it’s the girl’s house. It’s Lucia’s house. She runs the house. She doesn’t snap fingers yet but in the eyes you can tell she’s like ‘No.’ She’s only 2, by the way.”

