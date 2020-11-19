Cardi B is not new to the controversy world. While last week she was trolled for imitation Goddess Durga in a promo for her Reebok shoe collection, this week she was at the receiving end for being given the title Billboard Woman of the Year. The WAP singer had a fitting response for the negativity being spurred at her.

The Rodeo singer took to Instagram and called out the trolls in the best Cardi B style. Scroll down to know what she had to say.

Cardi B took to Instagram and thanked Billboard for giving her the honour. Sharing a video in the post (where she is dressed in a beautiful silk bathrobe), the WAP singer captioned it, “Thank you Billboard! Now I can bring up the stats but that will take me all day 😉Bitch broke records! Thank you BARDIGANG without y’all encouraging while the world 🌍 was against me and criticizing every move I wouldn’t have gotten here every day and use my voice for a change.”

In the video shared in the post, Cardi B is heard saying, “For you cry babies like, ‘What? She only got one song.’ Yeah, I got THAT song, b***h. You know the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that the Republican crying about it on Fox News… The one that had your grandma popping her p***y on TikTok.”

In the same video, the WAP singer also explained that her activism in politics was only one of the many reasons why this year was her year. She says, “Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie [Sanders]. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah that’s me, b***h. I represent America. Okay. And I wanted a change and that’s exactly what the f**k I did… I’m just that b***h. Eat it up with a spoon.”

Cardi B will be honoured at Billboard’s 2020 Women in Music Event on December 10. She will be joined by People’s Choice Award 2020 winner Jennifer Lopez and COVID vaccine hero Dolly Parton.

