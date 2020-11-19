Since its debut in 2016, Netflix’s Stranger Things has carved a niche for themselves in the hearts of millions across the globe. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the sci-fi show, recently opened up about the aspect he lives about essaying the character. Read more about it below.

While talking about the thing he likes the most, the young actor also shed light on one of his favourite attire in the show as well as the uncomfortable one.

In a conversation with US Weekly, Gaten Matarazzo opened up about the style evolution of Stranger Things’ Dustin. Talking about it, he said, “One of my favourite aspects of getting to play Dustin is his wardrobe. Fittings are always a blast. What he wears says a lot about him, I think. Vibrant colours and goofy prints. I won’t give too much away but season 4 is definitely my favourite when it comes to costumes.”

Just like everyone who doesn’t like everything in their wardrobe, Gaten Matarazzo too feels not every look works for him. Revealing his most uncomfortable outfit, Stranger Things’ Dustin said, “I have to say my least favourite look had nothing to do with design,” he said. “In fact, it’s one of my favourites, but the camp outfit always felt really tight and tiny.”

For those who do not know, Gaten wore the ‘Camp Know Where’ outfit from the third season.

Stranger Things 4 is one of the most anticipated series of the year. Last month, the cast reunited to shoot the upcoming season of the Netflix original. Some of the members who resumed shoot included Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke. The filming is currently taking place in Atlanta.

