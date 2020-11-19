Ryan Reynolds much anticipated Deadpool 3 might be far away from the day it begins production; but it never stops making buzz. While a lot has already been speculated about it, we heard big news this morning. The latest update talks about the possible title of the film. Yes, you read that right, Deadpool 3 is getting a title, and it is as weird as one would expect it to be. Read on to know what that is and all the other details that you deserve.

Advertisement

Fans have been eagerly wanting for the studio to announce Deadpool 3. As per the buzz that has been going on for a while now, the studio will be announcing their anticipated R rated project on December 10, which is three weeks from now. While on that, seems like the studio has even zeroed down on a title for the Ryan Reynolds starter too.

Advertisement

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Deadpool 3 will be called Deadpool: Retcon. Funny indeed. The name perfectly suits the double meaning humour, Ryan Reynolds, as the titular character holds and displays. It is also said that the movie will be released under 20th Century Studios instead of Marvel.

There is no confirmation if any of it is true but if it happens to be, we are up for some top-notch humour, and it is in the title this time. Apart from this, today morning we also got to know that Ryan Reynolds is planning to bring Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock in Deadpool 3. The actor has already spoken to Kevin Feig, who is excited to bring the actor on board.

The exciting part is that Kevin and Dwayne Johnson have not only discussed Deadpool but also a few more projects. If Dwayne enters the film, it is going to be more massive than it already is.

What are your thoughts on the new Deadpool 3 title? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Stranger Things 4: Gaten Matarazzo Reveals Season 4 Is His Favourite & We Totally Understand His Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube