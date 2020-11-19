There can never be too much of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock on screen, and the world’s biggest movie star understands that too. Adding to the n number of significant projects he is speculated to be a part of is today’s update. But it’s a bit special as it casts him alongside Ryan Reynolds. It might much clear to you which project we are talking about. No? Well, let’s break the suspense, Johnson might just enter the MCU with Deadpool 3 and grab your seats as the possibility is high. Read on to know more.

There is no doubt that after conquering the action genre, the actor has now eyed the superhero universe. His dedication and gest to bring Black Adam to life has already proven that. As the little birdies tell, the actor is now planning to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has even had a word with the studio head Kevin Feige.

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds together made headlines yesterday for wrapping up their Netflix project Red Notice. Seem like Ryan is not done working with his friend and wants some more. As per We Got This Covered, Ryan wants The Rock to play a part in Deadpool 3 and is trying hard to turn this thought into reality.

The report says that Kevin Feige, with whom Dwayne Johnson has had early talks, is excited to have The Rock on board, who won’t be? But the good news is that the two are discussing just Deadpool 3, but also some other ideas too. The 3 part of the MCU’s R rated film is far away from going on floors, this makes the possibility The Rock entering the film much higher and stronger.

However, all the fans of both Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds know their race to be the busiest stars in Hollywood. In this case, matching the dates is ought to be herculean of a task. The report suggests that The Rock even doing a cameo in Deadpool 3 will be a massive thing for the studio.

How excited are you for this new banter in Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

