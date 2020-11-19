Robert Downey Jr’s character Tony Stark/ Iron Man is one of the beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has portrayed the character on-screen for around 12 years and has bid adieu to it in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. The actor has now shared a picture on his Instagram handle and it reminds fans Tony Stark & Baby Groot.

Robert Downey Jr on Thursday shared a pic of himself watering a bonsai plant on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “#Water + #bonsai = #simple … #Harmony, #peace, an order of thoughts, #balance and all that is good in #nature … #footprintcoalition (📸 @jimmy_rich ) #babygroot” Take a look at the picture shared by the actor below:

Soon fans began to refer to baby Groot from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. It’s one of the cutest characters from the MCU and fans are in awe of the pic shared by Robert Downey Jr.

For the unverse, Groot can absorb wood as food and has the ability to regenerate. It has the ability to control trees and plants, using them to attack others. The tiny bounty-hunting plant creature and partner of Rocket Raccoon has some of the best comedy moments in the movie. The first volume of the film showed the tree creature used his ability to grow branches to encircle the other Guardians and protect them as the ship they were aboard crashed. However, everyone survived but, Groot’s body was destroyed — all except a small twig clipping, which Rocket grew in a pot into a new Groot.

While the pic reminded some fans about the baby Groot, some MCU fans also reminisced about the death of their beloved character Tony Stark. MCU fans still hope that one day he might be seen again donning the suit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, Robert Downey Jr during an interview with Comicbook.com made a sad revelation for his MCU fans as he answered a big question about his return as Tony Stark / Iron Man. He simply replied with “that’s all done,” confirming that his commitment with the character and Marvel Studios has reached to the conclusion.

While fans are disheartened over the news, multiple reports suggest that he might have a cameo in the upcoming Black Widow movie starring Scarlet Johansson. However, both the character will remain dead in the MCU. It is also speculated that he might lend his voice as the new AI for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker / Spider-Man’s new suit in the third untitled movie

