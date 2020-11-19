Zack Snyder’s cut of the Justice League has turned out to be one of the most anticipated projects of all time. While Jared Leto’s entry creates a huge buzz, so did the update that the actor will sport an all-new look as the iconic clown Joker. While on that, there is another update about the look, and we can already imagine how hard the makers are trying to make it entirely different from the Suicide Squad. Read on to know all the details about this exciting update.

Not long ago, when the speculations that Jared Leto is returning to his Joker avatar yet again were at rising, Jack Snyder was quick to confirm them. The filmmaker not only did that but also revealed the fact that he will not at all resemble his past look. Joker in the Snyder cut of Justice League will have a new look, and it was enough for us to have one more thing to be excited about the film.

For the ones that are aware of how strong Zack Snyder runs on the aesthetics of his films, are waiting to see the new look of the clown criminal. As per a report in We Got This Covered, Jared Leto will appear in a sequence like Mad Max: Gotham City. He is said to have full-grown hair with shades of green and brown all messy. The actor will sport tattered clothes which will have guns and badges all over.

What is exciting is the part where Jared Leto will own guns and police badges. As per the report, these are presumably the monikers from all the people he has killed in his way. We are already excited about this!

Meanwhile, speaking to Grace Randolph about Jared Leto, Zack Snyder had said, “I wanted to, of course, honour what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool. But there is some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance. He’s a road-weary Joker, I guess that’s a way of saying it.”

How excited are you after this new update? Let us know in the comments section below.

