Ever since the reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean’s news broke the internet, fans are going crazy. People are baffling on the rumour that Margot Robbie will be replacing the franchise star Johnny Depp in the reboot version. Recently, the Birds Of Prey actress has broken her silence on the matter, read the article to know more.

Pirates of the Caribbean fans are desperate to know if the entire star cast of the franchise will be changed from a continuity or if Margot Robbie’s movie will take place after or before Jack Sparrow’s adventures. The actress has spilt the beans on the matter yet.

But in a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Margot Robbie opened up about the rumours. She did acknowledge that she is on deck to succeed Johnny Depp but refused to give any further details. She teased the fans by saying, “time will tell.”

When the actress was asked that if she would star in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Margot Robbie told host Josh Horowitz, “Maybe. It’s early days. I shan’t say no more…for now.”

In the same podcast, Margot Robbie confirmed that she had never seen David Ayer’s cut of the 2016 Suicide Squad, but she was “very curious” to see his vision. She said, “I never saw the Ayer Cut. I mean, I know we shot a lot of stuff that didn’t make it into the movie. I would be very curious myself.”

Speaking about David Ayer, the director recently tweeted that Suicide Squad “was ripped to pieces – I can’t emphasize that enough.” He further added that “major elements of my cut were ripped out before I could mature the edit. Then [Geoff] Johns [then-president of DC Entertainment] wrote pages I had to reshoot.”

