Zack Snyder is one of the most popular directors. Currently, everyone is waiting to see his version of the 2017 film, Justice League. Yesterday, the director shared a new teaser trailer of Snyder Cut. Fans can’t stop raving about Darkseid and Steppenwolf from the trailer. Currently, the actor got candid about his love for Star Wars.

Just like DC, Star Wars has its own big universe. Currently, fans are enjoying Disneyplus show The Mandalorian that stars Pedro Pascal in the titular role. Despite directing several fantasy-superhero movies, Zack feels Star Wars world isn’t for him.

The Justice League director said that he is a huge Star Wars fans. But currently, he doesn’t know what it is. Zack Snyder told The Film Junkee, “I think I’ve gone over this a little bit in the past. I am a huge Star Wars fan. The reason why I started making movies when I was 11 years old was because of Star Wars. For sure it has been a huge influence on me and really got me into this mythic path with the Joseph Campbellian take on archetypes and storytelling. Yeah, Star Wars is that to me.”

“I have interest in Star Wars. I don’t think I have a story written now that… I don’t know how I’d fit into the Star Wars universe anymore. Like, I… I don’t know what it is. So it’s a thing I love, but I don’t know if I… maybe it’s moved on from me. I still love it and I have lightsabers everywhere around the house, added the Justice League director.

Well, we would love to see Zack Snyder trying his hands directing a Star Wars movie.

Talking about Snyder Cut, it is all set to release on September 5, 2021, on HBO Max. The 4-part series stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa. There are reports that Jared Leto will reprise his Joker from The Suicide Squad in Justice League.

