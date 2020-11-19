Kanye West made it to the headlines every now and then due to his 2020 Presidential campaign. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he was not prepared for this year’s Presidential elections.

Kanye even had a tear-filled emotional breakdown at his only official rally. And after his defeat this year, the rapper wishes to be more organized when the 2024 election rolls around. Yes! You heard that right. Kanye is very much wanting to contest the 2024 Presidential elections as well.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Kanye West still thinks he has what it takes to be the leader of the free world. The 43-year-old also thinks that wife Kim Kardashian will absolutely crush it in the role of the first lady.

“Kanye will be involved in the election in 2024, he wants to be all over it,” a source close to Kanye West revealed the portal.

“He thinks that Kim would be an amazing first lady and now that they have four years to figure it out, Kanye is going to make sure he is ready for the run,” the insider continued. “He is taking it seriously even if others think it is a joke. It is his next dream to become a reality. He is going full force into all of that and will be figuring it out the next few years.”

Kanye West had declared that he would be running for the 2020 Presidential elections in July 4, 2020 announcement. But by that point, he’d missed the cut-off deadlines to appear on the ballot in numerous states, and most primaries had already come and gone. He also didn’t set up a typical campaign with a staff, agenda platform, or anything else that candidates truly invested in wanting to become president do. Kanye himself wasn’t even a registered voter until July 9, 2020.

Well, many Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston was pleading with fans to not vote for Kanye. One of her post on Instagram read, “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”In Fact, Jamie Foxx even called Kanye, a clown. Despite all this, we are amused to see the guts of the rapper to stand for the 2024 elections.

