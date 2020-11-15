Recently, Zack Snyder has revealed that his Justice League reshoots aren’t adding much to the film. Reportedly, Justice League currently has a run time of four hours and will release on HBO Max next year. He said that the reshoots are only adding only additional five minutes to the footage of the film. Read the article to know more.

For the unversed, Zack Snyder left the Justice League 2017 due to a family tragedy and he was later replaced by Joss Whedon. This caused fans to campaign for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and their efforts paid as Snyder cut will be released in mid-2021.

While we all are eagerly waiting for Snyder cut to release on HBO Max soon, there are some fans who accused him of cheating and questioned his authenticity. Some people didn’t like that he has shot additional scenes and accusing him of making a new movie rather than what was originally planned for the 2017 film.

Reacting on these accusations, Zack Snyder said in an interview with Beyond The Trailer, “I mean, I think it’s valid because, on one hand, I will say that in the end, it’s probably going to be four or five minutes of additional photography for the entire movie. In the four hours that is Justice League, maybe four minutes. And I don’t know if you’ve seen a lot of movies, there’s a few, but there’s not a lot of movies that have four minutes of additional photography beyond what was shot in principle.”

Zack Snyder added, “ Most movies have quite a bit more than that, and most movies, you know, the cool thing about this film is that it is a pure extraction from the script that Chris and I worked on, which Chris wrote. It is directly from the page through the prism that is the experience that is making the movie, working with these amazing actors, and then creating this epic story. And there’s no focus groups. We don’t do any of that. This is just straight, straight back.”

What is your take on Zack Snyder’s statement? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates.

