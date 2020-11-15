It couldn’t be a better start for a day for Suicide Squad fans. Yes, there’s a big update coming in on the sequel and it’s the inclusion of veteran Sylvester Stallone. Exciting, isn’t it? Well, read on to know more details.

Advertisement

None other than director James Gunn has made an official announcement about Rocky actor’s inclusion. However, the details about his role are under the wraps. On Saturday, Gunn took to Instagram and shared a selfie with the veteran actor.

Advertisement

Along with the picture with Sylvester Stallone, The Suicide Squad director wrote, “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is.”

Take a look at the post below:

We are very excited for The Suicide Squad, especially after Sylvester Stallone’s inclusion. What about you?

Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi and Viola Davis in key roles, the film is slated to release on 6th August 2021.

Meanwhile, James Gunn directorial that wrapped up its shoot just before the pandemic hit shores. Recently, Gunn himself revealed that the film will need no reshoots and it is very much on track.

James Gunn has managed to remotely work on The Suicide Squad even amid the pandemic. The happenings did make headlines throughout the lockdown. The filmmaker had answered fan questions in the last month, and it was then where he said that the work on the film is almost over.

A fan on Twitter asked, “Not saying the other guy is going to successfully convince James Gunn to change the story, but most movies have reshoots built into their schedule.” To which James Gunn answered, “We also had reshoots built into our schedule. But we’re latching the movie this week (that’s picture locking with the exception of shifting things around for still-incoming VFX shots) without having shot any.”

Must Read: Fantastic Beasts 3 Co-Star Jude Law Breaks Silence On Johnny Depp’s Removal: “It’s Unusual For Me…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube