The Wolf Of Wall Street: When Margot Robbie Lied To Her Family About CGI Usage In The N*de Scene

The Wolf Of Wall Street has to be one of the most sensational crime comedy films. While Leonardo DiCaprio played his career’s one of the most memorable characters, his performance was also terrific. Along with him, other characters, story and Martin Scorsese’s direction took the level of the film to a new level altogether.

The Wolf Of Wall Street had several controversial scenes which had s*x and drugs involved. However, one scene which is very hard to get off from mind is the one in which Margot Robbie’s Naomi flashes Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan and seduces him.

But do you know, it was Margot Robbie’s own idea to shoot the scene completely n*de? As per IMDB, Martin Scorsese’s idea was that the actress will appear in a bathrobe in front of Leo. However, the actress refused and suggested that she has to appear fully n*de. Robbie who did such a scene first time in her career said, “The whole point of Naomi is that her body is her only form of currency in this world…She has to be na*ed. She’s laying her cards on the table.”

To shoot the scene comfortably Margot Robbie had three shots of tequila. She was, in fact, hesitant to share the news of doing a full n*de scene with her family and friends. At that time she told them that CGI was used for the scene and her head was superimposed on a body double. Margot Robbie made the confession to her family and friends only when the film released.

Leonardo had also opened up about his experience of working in Martin Scorsese’s film. During one of his appearance in The Ellen Show in 2014, Leonardo opened up about a scene during which he got ham shot on his face 70 times.

When Ellen appreciated his and Jonah Hill’s act in the scene he said, “I appreciate that I mean it all resulted in this insane sequence at the end where Jonah decides to stuff ham in his mouth as well. And he crashed into a plate glass table, and we were doing this CPR sequence. And you know, the big challenge that day we had to do 70 takes because they couldn’t get this ham to stick on my face. And they had to put K-Y Jelly, and there was literally a guy there behind this guy with a plastic spoon just flicking ham on my face all day long as I’m doing this insane sequence. But it was—it was almost—it was one of the most surreal things I’ve ever done in my entire career.”

The Wolf Of Wall Street did a worldwide business of $392 million in 2013. It is still the 5th highest-grossing film of Leonardo DiCaprio.

