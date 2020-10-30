One can’t deny that Robert Downey Jr had become a face of Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years. In 2008, the actor made his MCU debut in Iron Man, and since then, he’s been unstoppable. Fans loved the actor and his performance as Tony Stark and the superhero so much, that he was cast in most movies in the cinematic universe.

Last year, with Avengers: Endgame, the actor bid farewell to MCU. His character Tony Stark aka Iron Man sacrifices himself to kill Thanos and save the world. A lot of fans are still heartbroken when they think of the scene. Many are unable to accept Marvel without RDJ.

However, from last year after Endgame, there have been numerous reports that Robert Downey Jr might return to MCU. First, it started with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. A lot of fans hoped to see RDJ in the movie. However, the actor appeared only in flashbacks from previous films. But it looks like the Sherlock Holmes actor wants to return to work for the superhero franchise.

As reported by WeGotThisCovered, Robert Downey Jr wants to return to MCU to interact with new superheroes. The report mentioned that as his Sherlock Holmes 3 is indefinitely delayed, the actor doesn’t have many projects currently. Hence, Tony Stark of Marvel hopes to see a re-entry in the franchise and interact with superheroes like X-Men and Fantastic Four.

However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. In fact, last month, RDJ said that he is ‘done’ with MCU. So, it’s quite confusing that within a month, he is trying to get back there.

Talking about Sherlock Holmes, director Dexter Fletcher recently confirmed that the film is put on the back burner currently. This week, Robert Downey Jr teased his fans by sharing a throwback picture in his detective avatar. The actor captioned it, “Was feeling keenly perceptive, might solve some mysteries later… #idk #sherlockholmes #flashback #throwback #2008 #london #uk #bts @wbpictures (📸 @jimmy_rich )”.

