Who doesn’t know actor Jason Momoa? The actor has earned a name for himself as a tough dude not only because of his physical appearance but also the strong roles he portrays on the silver screen. The actor, who has featured in Game Of Thrones, Aquaman, Conan the Barbarian and more, recently opened up about his family life.

During a recent and rare media interaction, the GOT star spoke about how different he is in real life as compared to the characters he plays on the reel, crying when his daughter, Lola turned 13, the importance of family and much more. Read about it below.

Talking about how different he is in front of the camera and his home, Jason Momoa, in an interview with Men’s Health, said, “I may look big and tough, but I’m not. I’m nothing like Khal Drogo. I’m not even the king of my own house! I’m absolutely terrified of my wife (Lisa Bonet).”

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe at the start of the year, families spent close to six months (give or take) together. Speaking about his family this year, Jason Momoa said, “We’ve all gotten so much closer. My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”

The Aquaman star also revealed that he shed some tears when his (not so little) girl turned thirteen. He said he cried on Lola’s 13th birthday as he fears her dating. He said, “I’m not going to do well with it. I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dips–t bad boy. I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Lisa Bonet], good luck!’”

The actor also spoke about attempting yoga with his wife. He said, “So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga.”

On the work front, Jason Momoa will soon feature on the silver in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Brian Andrew Mendoza’s Sweet Girl. Both films are currently scheduled to release next year.

