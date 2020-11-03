Game Of Thrones: Ramsay Bolton Actor Describes Sansa's Rap* Scene As 'WORST Day Of His Career'

To those who still remember the good moments from Game Of Thrones will remember Iwan Rheon’s Ramsay Bolton, and how evil was he to the other characters in the show. Be it torturing Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) or rap*ng his wife Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Iwan’s Ramsay did some dreadful things in the show.

We rarely hear how Iwan Rheon felt portraying such a ruthless character on the show. In his latest interview, has opened up about how some of those scenes resulted into the worst day of his career.

In an interview with Mirror UK, Iwan Rheon opened up about his brutal treatment to Sansa in their marriage. He said, “That was horrible – nobody wanted to be there. Nobody wants to do that, but if it’s telling a story then you have to tell it truthfully,” he told Metro.co.uk.

“They didn’t sensationalise it or anything… [but] it was very, very hard watching. It’s a horrible thing that happens, unfortunately, and it shouldn’t be. It was the worst day of my career,” Iwan Rheon also added.

How different was his treatment to Theon and Sansa? He says the CGI shots acted as a barrier. He adds, “Chopping someone’s finger off you don’t really see it, and when you’re doing like a close-up, it’s a piece of plastic. We’re just acting, it’s not real,” he continued. Then something like that where you’re in the actual reality of the situation is very difficult to deal with. It was a horrible, horrible day.”

“This is something that we shouldn’t even have to worry about because it’s something that shouldn’t exist in this world but unfortunately it does,” concludes Game Of Thrones star Iwan Rheon.

