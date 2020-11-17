Amber Heard’s Aquaman casting and the demand to sack her has dominated all the mainstream headlines over the past two weeks. While various reasons have been speculated why Warner Bros. Cannot fire Heard, the latest suggests that it is her contract that makes it legally wrong. The actor might continue playing the fan favourite character Mera amid the backlash, and below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

It all began back in 2016 when Amber and Johnny Depp decided to part ways from their ‘abusive’ marriage. The two went on records and accused each other of physical abuse. Johnny later even filed a Libel suit against a tabloid that called him a wife-beater. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor recently lost the lawsuit, and it turned out to be a nightmare for him.

Advertisement

Warner Bros, that holds rights to both Amber Heard’s Aquaman and Johnny Depp’s Fantastic Beast, requested Depp to walk out from the latter. While the actor graciously announced his exit, his fans were not happy with the studio’s ‘selective approach’. In a raging movement, netizens across the glove started a petition to make the studio fire Heard from the Jason Momoa starrer.

Now as per Screenrant, Warner Bros. Cannot take the same decision with Amber Heard as they did for Johnny Depp. The reason is their contract with Amber. It is impossible to fire an actor unless criminal charges have been filed against them. In this case, both Johnny and Amber cannot be fired. Further, Amber can only be sacked if the lawsuit against her by Jonny Depp shows result in the latter’s favour. Depp has filed a $50 million civil lawsuit against her for defaming him.

Meanwhile, the petition that has been going viral has already crossed 1 Million signatures. There were also reports that Warner Bros is planning to increase Amber Heard’s screen time. The studio wants to give her character Mera her spin-off.

What do you have to say about this? Do you think Amber Heard should also step down? Let us know in the comments section below. For more updates on this and the entertainment world, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves’ Co-Star Jessica Henwick Was Worried About Film Getting Cancelled!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube