The Vampire Diaries is all over the news since a while now. Earlier, news of the series going off Netflix broke a million hearts. However, this was compensated with a throwback picture posted by Nina Dobrev ft. her co-stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder. There’s a latest update today and it’s truly a fun ride.

It all began when leading Hollywood portal E! News shared a picture of Paul alongside pop singer Justin Bieber. There was an uncanny resemblance between both and fans strongly agreed to it as well. “We know Paul Wesley and Justin Bieber aren’t the same person but have we ever seen them in a room together?” read the caption.

The highlight of the post turned out when Paul took to the comment section and wrote, “He’s my son.” Fans couldn’t help but appreciated Wesley’s great sense of humour. There turned out to be as many as 30K likes on his comment.

The fun banter was continued by Paul Wesley’s The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev. She hinted that they are actually the mom and dad to Justin Bieber and called him, “our love child.”

The portal continued the streak with their own fun touch. They shared the post ft. Nina and Paul’s comments and captioned it, “#TheVampireDiaries spin-off we deserve: Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley have a baby, baby, baby oh, and his name is Justin Bieber.”

Check out the post below:

The Vampire Diaries spin-off featuring momma and dad Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Justin Bieber as their grown-up child – we wish the makers make it happen someday! But that’s going to just remain a dream.

Meanwhile, Nina recently shared a throwback picture alongside Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley. It seems to be from the sets of The Vampire Diaries. The Fam actress was dressed in a pink full-sleeves top while Ian wore a navy blue hoodie. Paul, on the other hand, sat between both in a black buttoned shirt.

As the trio looked straight into the camera, their eyes reminded us all about their characters. Nina captioned the post, “blast from the past #fbf”

